Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after buying an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $112.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

