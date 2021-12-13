Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.54 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $114.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

