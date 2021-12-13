Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49. 4,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 492,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEER. Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -17.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,273 shares of company stock worth $2,179,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Seer by 467.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Seer by 284.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seer by 77.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after buying an additional 660,644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Seer by 20.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the second quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

