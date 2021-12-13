Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:LGSTU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Semper Paratus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LGSTU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 14th. Semper Paratus Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Semper Paratus Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Semper Paratus Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

