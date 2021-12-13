Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,305 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $586,657. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.