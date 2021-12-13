Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 104,564 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104,564 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $96.95 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.44, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.