ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,725,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $647.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $661.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

