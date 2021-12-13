SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

SGBAF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.26. SES has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that SES will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

