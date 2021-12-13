Shadows Reaches Market Cap of $3.56 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $243,506.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00038193 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.