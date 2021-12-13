Shayne & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Shayne & CO. LLC cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for 0.3% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 324,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $55.59 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

