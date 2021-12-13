Short Interest in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Increases By 950.0%

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,117,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 108.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $11,190,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $385,000.

ASPC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. 29,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,058. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

