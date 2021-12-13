Short Interest in B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Expands By 453.1%

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 453.1% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCOMF remained flat at $$3.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. B Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.
About B Communications
Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.