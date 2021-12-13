Short Interest in B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Expands By 453.1%

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 453.1% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCOMF remained flat at $$3.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. B Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd. operates as a holding company, with interests in the telecommunications industry. It operates through the following segments: Bezeq, Pelephone Communications Ltd., Bezeq International Ltd., D.B.S. Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. The Bezeq segment engages in the provision of fixed line domestic communications services.

