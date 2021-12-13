Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Grows By 921.1%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 921.1% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,134,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,090,000 after buying an additional 210,796 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4,743.9% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 100,619 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the third quarter worth $997,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 14.6% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 43,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter.

DBL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.83. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,958. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $20.35.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

