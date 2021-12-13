Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rises By 5,920.0%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 5,920.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDPFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.96.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,663. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $51.18 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

