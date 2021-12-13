Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Declines By 95.4%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FBBPF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,630. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

