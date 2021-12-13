Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Increases By 733.8%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, an increase of 733.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 973,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Good Gaming stock traded down 0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.11. 4,601,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,928. Good Gaming has a 52-week low of 0.02 and a 52-week high of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.24.

Good Gaming Company Profile

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.