Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Declines By 92.9%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYPMY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.22. 12,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,801. Hypera has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

