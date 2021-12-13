Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Decreases By 96.4%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the November 15th total of 390,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,947,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INND traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. 18,075,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,796,297. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

