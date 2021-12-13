Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Decreases By 96.4%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the November 15th total of 390,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,947,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS INND traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. 18,075,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,796,297. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.