Short Interest in Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Drops By 93.6%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kits Eyecare from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:KTYCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.03. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,780. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56. Kits Eyecare has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

