Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Increases By 441.0%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 441.0% from the November 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
JRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,445. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $10.48.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
