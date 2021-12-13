Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Increases By 441.0%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 441.0% from the November 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

JRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,445. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRO. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 190,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.