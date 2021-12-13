Short Interest in Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Increases By 1,028.6%

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 1,028.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ROYUF stock remained flat at $$107.00 during midday trading on Monday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.94.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beer, SchiÃ¸tz, Lottrup, Kissmeyer, Anarkist, Albani, Ceres, Thor, Faxe Kondi, Nikoline, Egekilde, Faxe Kondi Booster, Tempt, Norden, Polar Monkey, Lorina, CULT Energy, SHAKER, MOKAÃ, PureThÃ©, InFreshhh, LemonSoda, OranSoda, PelmoSoda, TonicSoda, Crodo Lisiel, Crodo Chinotto, Karjala, Lapin Kulta, Aura, Lahden Erikois, Original Long Drink, Upcider, Happy Joe, Jaffa, ED, Novelle, Kalnapilis, Taurus, the Vilkmerges, Cido, Mangali, Fruts, Lacplesa Alus, Livu Alus, the Lielvardes, Meistriti Gildi, Terme di Crodo, Vitamalt, Supermalt, Powermalt, LACPLESIS, and Nohrlund brands.

