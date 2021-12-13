Short Interest in Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Increases By 1,028.6%

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 1,028.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ROYUF stock remained flat at $$107.00 during midday trading on Monday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.94.
About Royal Unibrew A/S
