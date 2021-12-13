Short Interest in ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Increases By 1,918.8%

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a growth of 1,918.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,834,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VDRM stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,669,553. ViaDerma has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01.

ViaDerma Company Profile

ViaDerma, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical related products. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA.

