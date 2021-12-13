Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Decreases By 98.2%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the November 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,314,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VPER traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,605,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,557,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Viper Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
About Viper Networks
