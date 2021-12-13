Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Decreases By 98.2%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the November 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,314,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VPER traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,605,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,557,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Viper Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Get Viper Networks alerts:

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.