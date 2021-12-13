Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Drops By 97.9%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the November 15th total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Zalando stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320. Zalando has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €110.00 ($123.60) to €101.00 ($113.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

