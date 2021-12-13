Siebert Williams Shank Begins Coverage on I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.14.

IMAB opened at $53.42 on Thursday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in I-Mab by 1,078.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,767,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,178,000 after purchasing an additional 413,106 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 9,668.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,787,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

