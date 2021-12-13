Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $403.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

