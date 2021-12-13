Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.24. 29,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,568. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 39,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

