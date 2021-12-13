Siguler Guff Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,739 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.0% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE:PLTR opened at $18.94 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.15 and a beta of 6.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,524,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,149,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,762,352 shares of company stock worth $163,985,789 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.