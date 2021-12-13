Simmons Bank Buys 565 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $213.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.82. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.