Simmons Bank Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Simmons Bank grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $237,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 92.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,236.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 244.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,389.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,303.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,747.56.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

