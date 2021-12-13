Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $575,744,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $135.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.50. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $107.66 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.