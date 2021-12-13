Simmons Bank Purchases 401 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $478.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $442.43 and a 200 day moving average of $421.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $478.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

