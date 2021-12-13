Simmons Bank Sells 1,205 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $264.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $265.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.44.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.