Simmons Bank Sells 600 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

ZION stock opened at $63.21 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

