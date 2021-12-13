Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 47,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $258,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $150.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.38. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

