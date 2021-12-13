Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 82% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $33,912.22 and approximately $96.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00040988 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000716 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

