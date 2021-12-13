Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the November 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QQC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.031 dividend. This is an increase from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 3.84% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

