Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the November 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
QQC stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.031 dividend. This is an increase from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.