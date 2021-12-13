Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIXGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

SIXGF remained flat at $$136.00 during trading on Monday. Sixt has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $148.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.58.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

