Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Down 84.8% in November

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the November 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SIXGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SIXGF stock remained flat at $$136.00 during midday trading on Monday. Sixt has a 1-year low of $90.50 and a 1-year high of $148.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.58.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

