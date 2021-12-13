Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,717 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $70.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $405,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,558. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

