Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 944,951 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 230.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 495,367 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 484,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 459,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 442,279 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,024. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $278.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.73.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

