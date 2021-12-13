Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,024. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $278.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.73.
About Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.
