Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,780 ($23.60).

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,500 ($19.89) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,447.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,494.98. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($23.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider John Shipsey acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,441 ($19.11) per share, with a total value of £22,811.03 ($30,249.34). Also, insider Mark Seligman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,438 ($19.07) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($19,069.09).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

