Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 5,490 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 614.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,186. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,050,248. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

