Solstein Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EZU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.74. 4,921,002 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

