Solstein Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 40.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,793 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,800. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

