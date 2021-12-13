Solstein Capital LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.47. 43,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,213. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.66 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.