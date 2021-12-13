Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.93.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,582,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $932,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Southern Copper by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Southern Copper by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.