S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Increased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,605,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $473.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

