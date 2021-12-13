SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $36.24. 10,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,285. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

