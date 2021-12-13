SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Increased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 162,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 55,469 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,190. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

